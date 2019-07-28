Reports: Real Madrid make bizarre U-turn in Gareth Bale’s £1 million a week move to China

In some rather surprising news coming, Real Madrid have reportedly decide to call off the big money move of Gareth Bale to Chinese Super League (CSL) side Jiangsu Suning.

BBC Sport report that the move has been cancelled by the officials at Real Madrid, and as of now, he will continue to remain a player at the club.

The surprising U-turn comes after manager Zinedine Zidane had more or less confirmed that Bale’s fate was sealed, and that he would be moving on during the transfer window.

The Welshman had reportedly agreed a move worth £1 million a week to Jiangsu Suning, but that has now been shut down by Los Blancos.

The former Tottenham Hotspur star has as many as three years left on his current contract with the Galacticos, who possibly want a better offer than the one coming in from the Chinese side.

Zidane had earlier remarked that Bale leaving was “best for everyone” and that he was “very close to leaving”, but those plans seem to have gone up in smoke as of now.

It remains to be seen what the future holds for the 30-year-old who was once the most expensive transfer in football history after joining for £85m from Spurs back in 2013.