Reports: Arsenal agree £72m deal for Ligue 1 star

Arsenal have reportedly agreed terms to sign Lille star Nicolas Pepe for £72m, with the deal set to be officially announced in the next 24-48 hours.

BBC Sport report that the deal will be worked out in terms of instalments paid by the Gunners to Lille, as a result of their reduced transfer budget for the summer.

Arsenal have already signed William Saliba and Dani Ceballos this summer, and now have a top quality attacking star to join their team ahead of the new season.

Pepe has impressed clubs around the world after a sensational season with Lille in Ligue 1, where he managed to score 23 goals as a winger, which is what the North London club needs right now.

Arsenal have had to play with a combination of Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in attacking positions, but could do with the pace and goal scoring ability of Pepe on the wings to help score even more goals.

The Ivorian looked set for a move to Napoli after the Italian side agreed to meet his demands, but the move was rejected by the player’s camp, with Arsenal deemed a better fit.

Manchester United were also in the race to sign the 24-year-old but pulled out, with Arsenal now winning it.