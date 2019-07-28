Reports: Barcelona to sacrifice two big stars and seal Neymar move

The whole Neymar Jr back to Barcelona saga has taken several twists and turns, but there hasn’t been a definitive answer to the question yet.

The lavish spending on Antoine Griezmann from Atletico Madrid appears to have emptied the Barca treasury for the time being, but reports now suggest that the sale of two top stars at the club could fuel the big signing of Neymar from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

Famous sports journalist Gerard Romero now reports that the focus of the Barca board will be on transfers after returning from the tour of Japan, and one of the first orders of business will be to sort out the Neymar deal.

☎️ Vuelve el #mercato en el Barça. Toda la cúpula de vuelta a BCN dspués de la gira japonesa. Semana importante para las salidas y las entradas.

🆕 Junior Firpo y Neymar los objetivos

❌ Coutinho, Malcom… — Gerard Romero (@gerardromero) July 28, 2019

Romero reckons that Junior Firpo is another player who could join the Catalans along with Neymar, and the departures of Philippe Coutinho and Malcom could be used to help make the new deals stick.

Coutinho in particular has been subject to transfer talk this summer, with reports suggesting that he could have been used as a makeweight in bringing Neymar to Barca from PSG.