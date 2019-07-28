Gareth Bale’s former teammate admits money played a part in move from Real Madrid to China

Gareth Bale is set for a big money switch to the Chinese Super League (CSL) from Real Madrid, and his former teammate from Tottenham Hotspur has something to say about it.

Mousa Dembele partnered Bale in the Spurs line up a few years ago, and knows a thing or two about playing in China, after signing with CSL side Guangzhou R&F.

His buddy Bale is set to join Chinese football too, after reportedly accepting a deal that would earn the Welshman a cool £1m per week at Jiangsu Suning.

‘Bale played well but I make the decisions’ says Zidane

“Gareth will do very well here and it’s a league where he’ll fit in,” Dembele said to BBC Sport.

“He is an unbelievable player. In China they want people who create something from nothing. If you’re a stable player who just passes sideways they don’t really make the difference because they can only have three [overseas] players on the pitch.

“Gareth can beat three players and shoot, so for him it will be easy.”

“Money is a thing in moving here, of course,” Dembele admitted.

“People who come here earn good money but it depends. If you come here only for the money and you don’t enjoy the experience and lock yourself away in your hotel then it’s bad.

“If you earn good money and you enjoy the culture then it’s a good experience.”