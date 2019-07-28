Reports: How Manchester United could still end up signing Neymar

Neymar Jr has been struggling to find happiness in Paris lately, and has made a very public appeal to former side Barcelona to come and sign him from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

But it appears that it isn’t just Barca who are interested in the Brazilian, with reports suggesting that Real Madrid and Juventus were in the race to land him as well.

An outsider in this equation has always been Manchester United, whose new philosophy under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer might not necessitate the signing of a superstar like Neymar, but it seems that they could be dragged into the argument anyway.

Neymar trains with PSG in China despite transfer rumours

The Daily Star report that Neymar’s father is keen on his son joining either Real Madrid or Manchester United this summer, and it could trigger some sort of bidding war.

“The other element in this is that Barcelona have basically advised Neymar not to talk to other clubs and not to encourage other clubs, which his father would like to do – particularly Real Madrid and I think there’s been an effort to drag Manchester United into the equation,” sports journalist Duncan Castles said on Reach Plc’s Transfer Window podcast.

“The reason Barcelona have told them that is they don’t want to get involved in a bidding war and they’re scared that the only way they can make this deal happen is if they manage to keep that cash element down.

“I think Paris are gonna make things difficult for him. They’re obviously very unhappy with the way he’s behaved.”