Reports: Sir Alex Ferguson advises Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on which midfielder to sign instead of Bruno Fernandes

Manchester United may have signed Daniel James and Aaron Wan-Bissaka in the summer transfer window already, but they are far from done just yet.

The club continues to be linked with some top European talent, and it seems like just a matter of time before at least one of the proposed deals pulls through.

One of the names constantly mentioned with joining Old Trafford this summer has been Sporting star Bruno Fernandes. The Portuguese had a sensational run last season for his club, and could provide some similar magic at United too.

Manchester United fans in Asia want Bruno Fernandes signing…

As much as United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer might be pushing for him, it appears that legendary Red Devils boss Sir Alex Ferguson has someone else entirely in mind.

The Sun are reporting that Fergie wants Solskjaer to sign Scottish sensation John McGinn. The report says that Sir Alex is good friends with McGinn’s grandfather, and is lobbying hard for him to join United this summer.

The 24-year-old enjoyed a great season with Aston Villa last time out, helping the team to promotion to the Premier League, and made a serious impression on one of the greatest managers of all time.

Villa reportedly want £50million for their man, but perhaps the seal of approval from Ferguson might be enough to see the United board spend that sort of money.