Reports: Why Ed Woodward is delaying completion of the Harry Maguire deal with Leicester City

Ed Woodward hasn’t sealed the signing of Harry Maguire from Leicester City despite Manchester United being linked with a move for him for over a season now. Here’s why.

Independent.ie reports that Manchester United supremo Ed Woodward hasn’t yet taken out his checkbook to pay up Leicester’s asking price for Harry Maguire as he is waiting on Romelu Lukaku to leave the club and free up some funds first.

The report states that Leicester had earlier rejected a £70 million bid from Manchester United for the centre back but that Woodward is keen to return to the negotiation table with a bid that will see the English man become the most expensive defender in world football.

However, for that to happen, Inter Milan first need to bid an acceptable amount for Romelu Lukaku, who manager Antonio Conte has publicly admired in the past.

Meanwhile, Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers mentioned that there hadn’t been a change in the Maguire situation and that both player and club are relaxed about it all.

“There’s no discussion. I know you guys [the media] are looking for updates but there’s no change from the other night,” he said.

“There’s a lot of speculation around Harry but he’s just got on with it. Like I’ve always said, we’re all pretty relaxed with it.

“Harry has been brilliant since the first day of pre-season and we have no need to sell him. Until something changes, there is nothing more to say,” he concluded.