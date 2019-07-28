Reports: Former superstar set for surprise return to Barcelona this summer

According to reports, former Paris Saint Germain (PSG) superstar Dani Alves is apparently on his way back to Barcelona after his time with the Parisians came to an end this month.

It is Mundo Deportivo that reports that Alves has offered his services to Barcelona President Josep Maria Bartomeu though the Catalans seemingly informed him that they are not interested in signing the Brazilian again due to his age. The former Champions League winner turned 36 this May and can no longer be considered a long-term option at right-back, according to Barcelona’s management.

Despite so, Alves who is currently without a club, will wait for the Blaugrana to contact him until the end of August, according to UOL Esporte.

Earlier, it was reported that the club have set their sights on a new right-back, after both Sergi Roberto and Nelson Semedo seemed unsettled following their harrowing Champions League defeat at the hands of Liverpool in the semi-final. Soon after, they also lost to Valencia in the final of the Copa del Rey, to end the season on a disappointing note after starting in a promising manner.

Alves, meanwhile, left Barcelona in 2016 and joined Juventus, from where he departed for PSG the following year. The 36-year-old Brazilian played more than 60 games for the Ligue 1 side across two seasons and was also recently crowned Copa America champion with his national team.