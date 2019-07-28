Reports: Gareth Bale to challenge Lionel Messi’s massive weekly wages with move to China

The association between Real Madrid and Gareth Bale seems to be coming to an end in the ongoing transfer window with the Welshman reportedly very close to a move to China.

Bale, who was one of the highest-earning players in the world at Real Madrid is set to see his wages sky-rocket yet again. The former Tottenham Hotspur star is currently earning £600,000 at Madrid and according to reports in Express, his weekly wages will almost double to £1.1million a week.

The winger is set to join Chinese Super League outfit Jiangsu Suning, where he will be paid more than a million Pound on a weekly basis. That would make him the second-highest-paid footballer in the world, only behind Lionel Messi.

The Barcelona talisman currently earns a whopping £1.2million a week, and will remain the highest-paid player on the planet despite Bale’s move to China. The Welshman, however, will overtake the likes of Neymar to become the player with second-highest weekly wages.