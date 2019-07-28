Jurgen Klopp slams big-spending rival clubs, says Liverpool ‘does not live in fantasy land’

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp slammed big-spending European clubs including Barcelona, Real Madrid and Premier League rivals Manchester City and said that his club cannot afford to do the same in the transfer market. He also insisted that he is not envious about other clubs’ spending record this summer.

“This year is not the end of Liverpool FC,” Klopp was quoted as saying in a recent interview. “Next year there will be another transfer window. This team is really good and we have invested a lot in it. Now we have to work with that,” he explained.

“I can’t say anything about what other teams are doing,” he further added. “I don’t know how they do it. We at Liverpool have to pay bills. Sorry. Everybody has to pay bills; we have to pay bills.”

“We invested money in this team last season. Now it looks like we are not. But we are not in this fantasia land where you just get whatever you want. You cannot do it constantly,” he reasoned, before saying:

“It looks like there are four clubs in the world who can do it constantly. Madrid, Barcelona, (Man) City and PSG. Whatever they need, they do. You cannot compare that. That is the situation.

Afterwards, the 52-year-old cleared the air around his claim: “It is not a criticism. I know how people will take it, that I am jealous or whatever. I am not at all jealous. There is no guarantee Liverpool won’t draw with Leicester on a snowy pitch because we make five new signings. There is no guarantee.”

“There will be average games – but that doesn’t mean we need different players. It only means we need a team that is ready that day. And that is what we have to do. We have to make sure,” he concluded.

Quotes via The Telegraph.