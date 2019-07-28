Reports: Unsettled Juventus star wants to remain Cristiano Ronaldo’s strike partner amid links with Manchester United

Word around the rumour mill is that Juventus star Paulo Dybala is all set for a Premier League switch this summer as Manchester United have expressed interest in him, in exchange for Romelu Lukaku who will join Cristiano Ronaldo and co. in his place.

However, Sky Sports have reported that the Argentine wants to stay at Juventus and fight for his place under Maurizio Sarri instead of moving elsewhere next season.

According to the English news agency, the Bianconeri are preparing to make an offer for Lukaku and United, in return, have asked for Dybala in exchange.

They further added that despite that being the case, Dybala wants to remain in Turin and could return from his summer break early in order to start learning the methods of new Juventus manager Maurizio Sarri, in a bid to impress him and earn a place in his squad next season.

As of now, the 25-year-old is supposed to be back at Juventus on August 5 having been given extra time off after featuring for Argentina in the Copa America this summer.

He was only used sparingly by Argentina boss Lionel Scaloni during the competition, as the team crashed out in the semi-final following a 2-0 defeat against Brazil.

Dybala, who almost single-handedly led Juventus to the 2017-18 Serie A title with 22 goals, looked severely lacklustre last season as he scored only six goals during the entire campaign. That, in turn, resulted in rumours that the star would be on his way out of the club this summer.