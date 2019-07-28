Reports: Full contract details of top midfield target at Manchester United revealed

It has already been reported that Manchester United are close to the signing of star Portuguese midfielder Bruno Fernandes, with the Premier League giants agreeing to pay Sporting CP his asking price of £63million this summer.

And now, in what has been deemed an update to the above situation, it has been understood that Fernandes will sign a five-year contract with Manchester United (until 2024) that will also see him earn around €5.5million every year.

It is Nicolo Schira, a reputed journalist for Calciomercato who reports that Primeira Liga club Sporting and Manchester United are ready to finalize the deal for the 24-year-old with the player himself set to earn the above-mentioned salary at his new club.

Check out Schira’s tweet right here:

Earlier, it was reported that Fernandes, who is valued at around €50million, will join United’s arch-rivals Manchester City this summer, after manager Pep Guardiola expressed interest in him in May.

Guardiola was keen to find a long-term replacement for the likes of Fernandinho and David Silva who are ageing and hence clearly do not have much playing time remaining in their respective careers.

It was later revealed that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer the manager of the Red Devils was also keenly interested in the signing of the Portuguese star and now it appears that the Norwegian is close to making it happen.