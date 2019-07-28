Reports: Premier League club in talks to sign Cristiano Ronaldo’s strike partner at Juventus

According to various sources, Cristiano Ronaldo’s Juventus teammate Moise Kean is close to a move to the Premier League, with Everton reportedly being “in talks” to sign the young attacker this summer.

Sky Sports reports that Juventus have already named an asking price of £36million (€40million) for the 19-year-old and also that they want a buy-back clause inserted into any deal made for the player.

The English news agency further reports that Everton are the current leaders in the transfer race to sign him, with their manager Marco Silva apparently being a fan of the youngster who created quite an impact at Turin during the last season.

Kean made 17 appearances for Juventus in 2018-19, including three in the Champions League and 13 in the Serie A. He finished his campaign in the 2018-19 season, with seven goals and an assist. Six of those goals and the assist as well, came in the Serie A.

He also made his senior international debut last year and so far, he made three appearances for the Italian national team, scoring twice.

According to Sky Sports, Everton are looking to bring in another forward following the departure of Ademola Lookman to Bundesliga club RB Leipzig. The Toffees apparently believe that Keann could become a perfect fit for their system.