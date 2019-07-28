Lazio could sell reported Man United target Milinkovic-Savic, accepts Inzaghi

Head coach Simone Inzaghi accepts Lazio star Sergej Milinkovic-Savic might leave the club, amid links to Manchester United.

Milinkovic-Savic is reportedly a target for Manchester United, while the midfielder has also been linked to Paris Saint-Germain.

United are said to be keen to sign Milinkovic-Savic as a replacement for wantaway World Cup winner Paul Pogba, although the Serbia international signed a five-year deal last October.

A deal worth €100million (£90m) has been mooted and Inzaghi accepts Lazio may have to cash in on their prize asset.

“I would like it if he stayed here at Lazio, but it is right that the club could consider an important proposal,” Inzaghi said in a news conference on Saturday.

“He has had an amazing pre-season and I’m happy to have him with me. We hope that he will remain in the capital, but the market is open and we are open to any situation.

“I am happy to have Milinkovic-Savic. If he were to leave Lazio, we will have to look for a physical player that can also guarantee us technique.

“In my heart, I hope he can stay with us, but the club is right to consider an important offer for the player.”