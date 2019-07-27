Romelu Lukaku drops hint about his Manchester United future with a cryptic tweet

Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku has been linked with a move away from the club ever since the transfer window opened. And now the Belgian has dropped a major hint about his future.

Reports have linked Lukaku with Antonio Conte’s Inter, however, earlier today there were rumours of a Juventus approach as well. The Bianconeri were supposedly ready to offer Paulo Dybala in exchange for the former Everton star.

Lukaku has now posted a cryptic tweet with the caption, “Soon to be continued”. The tweet has a selfie of him with his agent Federico Pastorello. However, it is still not clear whether the Belgian superstar is moving to Juventus or is set for a switch to Inter.

Soon to be continued 🤫 pic.twitter.com/SGzPkUUbxL — R.Lukaku Bolingoli9 (@RomeluLukaku9) July 27, 2019

Talks ongoing with Inter and now Romelu Lukaku… waiting with his agent 👀👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/eYpSbjwoEX — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 27, 2019

We can expect an official update on his future at Manchester United soon.