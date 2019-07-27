WATCH: Real Madrid stars’ unsportsmanlike attitude during 7-3 loss against Atletico Madrid

Real Madrid fell to a humiliating 7-3 loss against arch-rivals Atletico Madrid in a pre-season friendly at the MetLife Stadium in the United States of America.

While Diego Costa opened the floodgates in the very 1st minute, Atletico’s high profile acquisition Joao Felix doubled the lead in the 8th minute. Costa struck thrice more while Vitolo and Angel Correa scored one each as well which saw Atletico race out with a 7-1 lead.

Real did hit back through Nacho, Karim Benzema and Javier Hernandez Correa but that wasn’t enough on a dismal night for the Zinedine Zidane-managed side.

The performance was so shabby that a video has emerged of Real Madrid duo of Luka Modric and Vinicius Junior doing absolutely nothing as one of the Atletico players went through them and scored a goal.

The duo can be seen standing on the edge of the box while all of this transpired. Watch the video here!