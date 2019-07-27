Reports: Sergio Ramos angry at Zinedine Zidane for failing to sign Atletico Madrid star and settle for Luka Jovic

Real Madrid have received a reality check as arch-rivals Atletico Madrid thrashed them 7-3 in a pre-season friendly in the United States of America.

Atletico were once 7-1 up in the match before Zinedine Zidane’s side got two back in the last five minutes of the match. While Diego Costa was the hero for Diego Simeone’s men, it was Joao Felix who put in an impressive showing for his new club and turned heads with his performance.

The Portuguese was snapped up by Atletico from Benfica earlier in the transfer window for a whopping amount of €126 million. Real Madrid, on the other hand, signed Eintracht Frankfurt’s Luka Jovic for €60 million.

According to reports in Don Balon, club captain Sergio Ramos was ‘angry’ at Zidane for not completing a move for Felix and going in for Jovic instead. The report also adds that Madrid only moved in for the Serbian forward over the now-Atletico star because the former was much cheaper.