Eintracht Frankfurt sign Rode from Borussia Dortmund

Eintracht Frankfurt midfielder Sebastian Rode

Eintracht Frankfurt have announced the return of the club’s former player Sebastian Rode, who joins from Borussia Dortmund.

Sebastian Rode has completed his return to Eintracht Frankfurt, signing a five-year deal after leaving Borussia Dortmund.

Rode spent the second half of last season on loan at Eintracht, making 20 appearances in all competitions.

And last season’s Europa League semi-finalists have now sealed a permanent deal for the midfielder, with no transfer fee disclosed by either side.

Rode spent four years in Frankfurt earlier in his career before joining Bayern Munich for a short spell in 2014.

“I’ve seen how strong Eintracht have become in the last six months,” Rode told the club’s official website. “I’m happy to remain a part of that.”

Rode could miss the start of the new Bundesliga season as he is still recovering from a knee injury sustained in the Europa League last-four tie against Chelsea.

