Wolves sign Real Madrid defender Vallejo on loan

Wolves have announced the loan signing of Real Madrid defender Jesus Vallejo.

The centre-back will spend the 2019-20 season at Molineux, but neither club said whether the deal includes a purchase option or not.

Vallejo, 22, has had his time at Madrid severely affected by injury but he made four LaLiga starts last term.

He then went on to captain Spain to glory at the European Under-21 Championship, but with Madrid signing Eder Militao from Porto, Vallejo looked set to fall even further down Los Blancos’ pecking order next term.

Vallejo becomes Wolves’ first new signing after Nuno Espirito Santo led them to Europa League qualification last term.

He could make his debut for the club in the second leg of their European qualifier against Northern Irish side Crusaders on Thursday.

Wolves, who hold a 2-0 lead in that tie, have also been linked with a £22.5million move for AC Milan striker Patrick Cutrone.