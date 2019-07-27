Reports: Barcelona turn to Manchester United target to replace outgoing winger

Barcelona have been pretty active in the transfer market so far and have completed two high profile signings in Antoine Griezmann and Frenkie de Jong.

The former Atletico Madrid star’s arrival has overpopulated the attacking third at the club and they are now looking to offload one of their wingers. However, what’s interesting is that Barcelona are ready to turn to Manchester United target Jadon Sancho as a long-term option.

According to reports in Don Balon, the La Liga giants have made their mind up to let Malcom leave. Borussia Dortmund have even submitted a bid for the Brazilian and as the report adds, Barcelona are willing to sell him at that price.

Barcelona signed Malcom for €40 million and Dortmund are reportedly ready to offer €42m for the winger. Though Barcelona are aware of the fact that Sancho would be very expensive in this window, they are ready to wait it out and move for him in the future.