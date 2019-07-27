Reports: Zinedine Zidane shortlists five Real Madrid players who he wants to be sold in the transfer window

Real Madrid have had a decent transfer window but a humiliating 7-3 loss to Atletico Madrid in the pre-season highlighted how they still need a lot of investment.

Along with the incomings, the club are in desperate need of clearing the deadwood as well. Manager Zinedine Zidane has shortlisted five players who he wants to be sold in the ongoing transfer window.

According to reports in Don Balon, the former World Cup winner has Gareth Bale, Isco, Lucas Vazquez, James Rodriguez and Mariano on the list of players he wants to sell in the summer window. The report adds that the sale of these players would help them invest in areas they need improvement in.

With still some time to go before the Spanish transfer market slams shut, Madrid have time in hand to make wholesale changes in their squad. While Bale is reportedly close to a move to China, Monaco are interested in Mariano. Madrid will need to start finding potential suitors for these players as soon as possible.