Reports: Arsenal hijack Manchester United target deal by offering €80M

Arsenal have reportedly become favourites to sign a player that seemed destined to be headed to their Premier League rivals Manchester United.

Italian reporter Fabrizio Romano has revealed some fresh details regarding the situation surrounding Nicolas Pepe, and says that the Gunners have agreed to pay the valuation demanded by Lille.

The Ligue 1 side were looking for an amount in the region of €80M, and Romano says that Arsenal would be willing to pay that sum if it means Manchester United, Liverpool and Napoli are ruled out of the race.

Arsenal are in advanced talks with Lille for Nicolas Pépé! Napoli are also working for him, but Arsenal now are leading the race and just made a new bid to Lille and also to the player ⚪️🔴 #transfers #AFC #Arsenal — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 27, 2019

Serie A side Napoli seemed to be in their own set of talks to sign Pepe from Lille, but Manchester United were by no means out of the reckoning, and all seemed to be going well until a new contender stepped in.

Arsenal have recently secured the signings of William Saliba and Dani Ceballos this summer, but are well on course for making one huge deal stick pretty soon.