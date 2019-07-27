Reports: Manchester United agree on £63m deal for top midfield target, player set to have medical

Manchester United have had a sluggish transfer window so far with only two signings completed. However, if reports are to be believed, they are only a step away from signing another one of their top targets.

Sporting Lisbon’s Bruno Fernandes has been repeatedly linked with the club in the past few weeks. With rumours of star midfielder Paul Pogba being targetted by Real Madrid doing the rounds and Ander Herrera’s departure to Paris Saint-Germain, United are in desperate need of midfield reinforcements.

According to reports in Italian publication Corriere dello Sport (via Daily Star), United and Sporting have agreed on a deal worth £63 million for the Portuguese.. The report goes on to add that Fernandes is ready for a medical and the deal could be made official soon.

He had 32 goals and 18 assists across all competitions last season, which are astonishing numbers for a midfielder. If United do manage to pull off the deal, it would be a great addition to their squad which needs a massive overhaul.