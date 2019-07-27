Reports: Cristiano Ronaldo’s Juventus teammate heading for exit as Premier League side considers move

Juventus have one of the biggest and most in-depth squads in Europe. However, that is not good news for the Bianconeri as they might have to offload some of their key players to make space in the squad and recover what they spent on transfers. One player could seemingly be sacrificed for the same, with Tottenham waiting in the wings.

According to Football London, Tottenham are edging closer to signing Paulo Dybala from Juventus. The Argentine forward remains in Maurizio Sarri’s plans but could be forced to leave in order to recover some of the club’s debt.

The Bianconeri are reportedly in a huge debt after bringing players such as Matthijs de Ligt, Merih Demiral, Adrien Rabiot, Aaron Ramsey, and others. As a result, they need to recover some of the money they spent and could be forced to sell Dybala.

Meanwhile, the Argentine has reportedly already said ‘yes’ to a move to Tottenham, with his countryman Mauricio Pochettino at the helm. Spurs will, however, have to pay a club-record £80 Million if they wish to sign him.

FOX Sports Asia Probability Rating: 3/5; The rumblings have been growing strong for this one and it seems that Spurs are genuinely interested in the Argentine. And as reported, Juventus could be forced to part ways with the Argentine in order to lessen the debt on them.

Further reports have suggested that the player himself has agreed a move. However, with PSG also moving for the forward, Spurs could face some competition.