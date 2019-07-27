Reports: Juventus ready to offer Cristiano Ronaldo’s attacking partner in swap deal for Manchester United’s Romelu Lukaku

Manchester United’s stance on Romelu Lukaku has been clear since the start of the summer transfer window. They’ll only sell the Belgian striker only if their valuation of £ 75-80 million is met.

So far, only Antonio Conte’s Inter Milan have shown interest in the striker and have seen a bid of £54 million rejected by United as well. However, they now have fresh competition in Juventus, who are ready to include their star player in a swap deal.

According to reports in Sky Sports, the Bianconeri want to take Lukaku on board and are willing to include Dybala in a swap deal. Manchester United, who are also on the lookout for a goalscorer in case the former Everton forward departs, might be tempted to accept Juventus’s offer.

Conte has openly accepted that he likes Lukaku and would want to have him in his team but the Serie A champions’ advancements would come as a setback for him and Inter and might force their hands into submitting a much-improved bid for Lukaku.