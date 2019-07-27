Reports: Zinedine Zidane set to keep star player at Real Madrid after injury to Marco Asensio

Real Madrid planned for their summer early, with the signings of Rodrygo, Eder Militao, Luka Jovic, Eden Hazard, and Ferland Mendy. What they didn’t plan for, however, was a long-term injury to Marco Asensio. As a result, one player who was seemingly on the verge of leaving the club has been asked to stay back!

According to reports by the Daily Mail, James Rodriguez is set to remain at Real Madrid or the season after a long-term injury ruled out Marco Asensio. Los Blancos are running out of options to replace Asensio, having already spent close to 300 Million on new signings. And with Gareth Bale on his way to Jiangsu Suning, manager Zinedine Zidane is set to keep Rodriguez at the club.

The Colombian midfielder has been linked with a move to Serie A club Napoli for weeks. However, the move could not materialize up until now due to differences between the two clubs. Rivals Atletico Madrid were also said to be closing in on his signing. However, in the end, it seems that he is now set to stay at the club.

Rodriguez spent last two seasons on loan at Bayern Munich, with Zidane himself approving of the temporary deal during his previous spell in charge. However, the Bavarians passed on the chance to sign the Colombia international on a permanent deal after he failed to nail down a starting spot under Niko Kovac.