Reports: Gareth Bale on verge of Real Madrid exit; agrees deal worth over £1 Million a week with new club

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane made it clear that Gareth Bale was not a part of his plans following a pre-season friendly against Bayern Munich. Since then, the rumour mill has been abuzz about his next possible destination. Although it seems that that is close to being decided with the Welshman set to earn massive wages.

According to the Telegraph, Gareth Bale is close to agreeing on personal terms with Chinese Super League side Jiangsu Suning. The Welshman will, in turn, double his current weekly wage of 600,000 Million, which he earns at Real Madrid.

Meanwhile, Jiangsu Suning weren’t the only CSL side interested in Bale. The former Spurs star also attracted interest from Beijing Guoan, who were unable to offer a similar pay package as Jiangsu Suning. Bale is expected to sign a three-year deal with the Chinese side in the coming days.

Manager Zinedine Zidane had confirmed Bale’s departure in a previous press conference. The Real Madrid boss stated as follows:

“We’ll have to see what happens in the coming days. We’ll have to see if it goes through tomorrow if it does then all the better. Let’s hope, for everyone’s sake, that it happens soon. The club is dealing with the club that he’ll move to.”

And despite using the Welshman in the very next match against Arsenal, it seems that his fate had already been decided.

FOX Sports Asia Probability Rating: 3/5; It’s unfortunate how Gareth Bale’s career has taken a sudden turn for the worst. The Real Madrid star, once the most expensive player in the world, is now moving to ar East, due to his spectacularly high wages. It will be interesting to see what this next venture turns out like for the Welshman.