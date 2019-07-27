Miranda to join Jiangsu Suning after release by Inter

Inter and Joao Miranda have agreed to cancel the defender’s contract, allowing him to move to Jiangsu Suning.

Joao Miranda is to sign for Jiangsu Suning of the Chinese Super League after his contract with Inter was cancelled.

The 34-year-old will complete a free transfer to Cosmin Olaroiu’s side after Inter confirmed they had terminated his deal by mutual consent.

“Everyone at the club would like to wish Joao Miranda all the very best with his future,” the Nerazzurri said in a statement.

Miranda made 121 appearances in all competitions for Inter after joining from Atletico Madrid in June 2015 for a reported fee of €12million.

Jiangsu, owned by Inter majority shareholders Suning Holdings Group, sit sixth in the CSL after 19 games in 2019.