Reports: Real Madrid line up three replacements for Ballon d’Or-winning star Luka Modric, Paul Pogba not one of them

Real Madrid have been fairly active in the transfer market and have already made five first-team signings in the window.

There have been quite a few players who have been linked with a move away from the club as well and Real Madrid’s Ballon d’Or winning midfielder Luka Modric is one of them. The Croatian, who won the FIFA World Cup 2018 Golden Ball and then the Ballon d’Or earlier this year, is seriously considering a move to AC Milan.

According to reports in Don Balon, Madrid president Florentino Perez is reluctant to let him leave this summer but might be persuaded to release the midfielder next year. In that case, Madrid will need a worthy replacement for Modric.

While Los Blancos have been linked with Manchester United star Paul Pogba and Tottenham Hotspur’s Christian Eriksen in the recent times, Perez has lined up three talented players, who can take Modric’s place in the long term.

Dani Ceballos, who has recently been loaned out to Arsenal is one of the candidates to take the great midfielder’s place and is the easiest of all options. Ajax’s 22-year-old midfield engine Donny Van de Beek is the second option for Madrid but he will cost something in the vicinity of €60 million.

The third option on the La Liga giants’ list is Napoli’s Fabian Ruiz, who is also Perez’s favourite. He will reportedly cost Madrid €50 million.