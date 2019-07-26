5 players Manchester United could sign by the end of the transfer window

With just under two weeks to go before the transfer window in England slams shut, FOX Sports Asia takes a look at 5 players who could be sporting a Manchester United jersey come the end of the summer.

1. Harry Maguire

The official statement coming from Leicester City is that their valuation of the player hasn’t been met by any potential suitor so far, with Brendan Rodgers emphasizing on multiple occasions that they do not have a pressing need to sell and would be happy to keep their star defender.

Although both United and City are thought to be interested – United are thought to be the front-runners due to their urgent need for a centre-back, which makes this transfer all the more likely. Ed Woodward has reportedly stayed back in the UK to get the deal over the line, meaning they could match the £80 million figure Leicester are demanding to green-light the transfer.

2. Bruno Fernandes

Manchester United fans in Asia want Bruno Fernandes signing…

Following the departure of Ander Herrera along with the constant speculation around Paul Pogba’s future, United’s need for an all-action midfielder is all but apparent. Bruno Fernandes’s name has been linked to the Red Devils throughout the summer, even though Solskjaer has refused to indulge in any sort of name-taking.

Sporting do not want their star man to go on the cheap, meanwhile and despite the whirlwind of speculation linking Fernandes to United, expect this deal to go right down to the wire if the Premier League giants are indeed interested in signing the midfielder.

3. Sergej Milinkovic-Savic

Manchester United’s interest in Savic goes back to Mourinho’s time in charge, with the Portuguese even personally scouting the Lazio midfielder during the international break. The transfer fell through ultimately but they have been keen admirers ever since and have apparently rekindled their interest.

Milinkovic-Savic is two years younger to Sporting’s Fernandes and it would require a similarly extravagant fee to prise him away from Lazio. It is thus a straight choice between Savic and Fernandes that the club have to make, keeping in mind the fact that the clock is ticking down fast on them.

4. Nicolas Pepe

Having already added Daniel James to their roster, United are still said to be on the lookout for another winger and Lille’s Nicolas Pepe perfectly fits the bill. However, Lille President Lopez recently revealed Napoli are among the front-runners for his signature.

“Napoli have satisfied our request of 80m euros. Now it will be up to the player to decide where to go, also on the basis of other proposals that his agents received from four clubs,” Lopez was quoted as saying, indicating it was now up to the player to decide his future.

Thus, if United are indeed in the running, they must act, and fast!

5. Moussa Dembele

United’s pursuit of Lyon’s Moussa Dembele is one that hinges solely on Romelu Lukaku’s future and whether his transfer to Inter Milan does eventually go through. With just 13 days left for the English window to draw to a close, United have reportedly earmarked the Lyon striker as Lukaku’s replacement.

A deal for Dembele would require time and thus developments on this front, if any, are expected in the coming week.