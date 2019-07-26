Reports: Ballon d’Or-winning star ‘seriously considering’ leaving club for AC Milan

Real Madrid’s Ballon d’Or winning star Luka Modric has been linked with a move to Italy ever since he won the Ballon d’Or earlier this year. However, this time, it’s not Inter but AC Milan who are showing interest in the midfielder.

According to reports in Don Balon, Modric is seriously considering Milan’s offer but there is one roadblock in the move. Madrid president Florentino Perez has warned the Croatian that he wouldn’t be allowed to leave this summer.

The report adds that depending upon his performances this season, Perez will take a decision on whether to allow him to leave next summer. AC Milan legend and technical director Paolo Maldini opened up on the links recently as well.

“We never negotiated for Modric, but we’ve said to [coach Marco] Giampaolo this club are looking for good young players and some experienced ones,” Maldini told a news conference.

“The growth of young players takes place through the presence of experienced players. Modric would be perfect here, but we’ve never negotiated for him.”