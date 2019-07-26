Reports: Real Madrid set to announce their sixth signing of the transfer window

Real Madrid have had an above par transfer window so far as they have made as many as five first-team signings to try and challenge for titles in the next season.

Manager Zinedine Zidane and president Florentino Perez are currently on the lookout for even more names to sign for the club. And it seems that they are very close to announcing their sixth signing of the summer in Real Zaragoza’s Alberto Soro.

According to reports in Spanish publication AS, the 20-year-old attacking midfielder is set to sign a five-year deal with Madrid. He’s reportedly in Spain’s capital city to undergo medicals and other formalities before Los Blancos make the deal official.

The same report adds that Soro will go back to Zaragoza on a year-long loan. Real Madrid are supposedly paying a sum of €2.5 million for the youngster with some add-ons as well. The deal is set to be announced any moment now.