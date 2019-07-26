Reports: Manchester United identify Inter-bound Romelu Lukaku replacement

Manchester United have had a clear approach in the summer transfer window – sign players who are young and talented to build a team for the future.

However, along with the incomings, there are a few players who are set to depart in the window and Romelu Lukaku is one of the most likely of them. The Belgium striker looks set for a move to Antonio Conte’s Inter and thus Manchester United have fast-tracked their search for a goalscoring target man.

According to reports in Sky Sports, Lyon’s Moussa Dembele has been identified as the replacement for Lukaku by the United board. The report states that Lille’s Nicolas Pepe was one of the names considered but the fact that he is more of a winger than a target man, the United think tank decided to target Dembele.

If Lukaku ends up leaving the club, which has a high probability, Lyon and their 23-year-old striker will be approached with a deal. The English giants are asking £79m for the Belgian and have recently turned down a £54m bid from the Serie A side.