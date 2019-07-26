Xavi gives his verdict on Neymar as Barcelona transfer looms

Barcelona legend Xavi has had his say on Neymar and a possible return to the club after a brief spell with Paris Saint-Germain.

The Brazilian left Barcelona for PSG in 2017 in a blockbuster move worth €222 million. However, it seems that his time at the club is now coming to an end and a move back to Barcelona is on the cards.

When quizzed about the winger’s possible return to the club, Xavi said that having played alongside Neymar, he can say that he is a hard-working player and would be a stunning move if at all the La Liga giants manage to pull it off.

“I’m not the one who decides these things – I’m not the coach at Barcelona, nor the Director of Sport or the president. So whatever other people might be saying, it doesn’t really matter what opinion I have. So I’m not going to tell you what I really think [about whether Neymar should return to Barcelona],” Xavi said as reported by AS.

“But in terms of football, he’s the business – stunning. I was his team mate and aside from that, I think he’s a great guy – a hard worker, who had a positive influence inside the dressing room, for his humility, dedication and sacrifice.

“But at the end of the day, it will be Barça who decide – those in charge at the club. It depends on who you listen to; I’m on the outside but I always want the best for Barça and if somebody tells me that Neymar can go back and triumph at Barça, I’d be delighted but we just don’t know. It depends on the club and the decisions they make.”