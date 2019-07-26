Reports: Manchester United deny claims that they have identified Serie A star as Paul Pogba replacement

Manchester United’s approach in the transfer market so far has been clear. They want to invest in young talents who can represent the club for years to come.

Along with the incomings, however, quite a few of their players have been linked with a move away from the club as well. One of those players is Paul Pogba, who is reportedly one of the top Real Madrid targets and manager Zinedine Zidane is hell-bent on getting the French World Cup winner on board.

United, on the other hand, are playing hardball and are not making it any easy for Madrid to sign the midfielder. Despite that, there were reports that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and co. have zeroed in on Lazio’s Sergej Milinkovic-Savic as the replacement for Pogba in case he leaves.

Reports in Express, however, claim that Manchester United have denied claims that the Serie A midfielder is being targetted as a replacement for Pogba. The report has quashed rumours that Milinkovic-Savic is close to signing a five-year deal with United. It also states that the club will not go after the Lazio midfielder, at least in this window.