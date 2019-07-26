Reports: Real Madrid draw up a five-man attacker list including Manchester United star to replace injured Marco Asensio

Zinedine Zidane has slapped a five-man attacker shortlist on Florentino Perez’s table as Real Madrid move to replace Marco Asensio after he sustained a long term ACL injury.

With Asensio expected to be out of action for large parts of the season, Diario Gol reports that Zinedine Zidane has urged Real Madrid president Florentino Perez to sign a new player to play from the right wing.

The report also claims that the French manager has submitted a shortlist comprising five names that he would like to see the club make a move for.

Liverpool wingers Sadio Mane and Mohammed Salah top the list, but it is expected that they will be priced out of a move especially after winning the Champions League last season.

Read Also: Real Madrid star proclaims himself as ‘no.1 at Real Madrid’ despite poor season

Former Manchester United target Jadon Sancho, of Borussia Dortmund, is also said to be a name on the list. However, the Bundesliga side price him at €100 million meaning that it is yet another unrealistic target.

However, the report claims that Manchester United attacker Anthony Martial would be available for only €50 million and is also a player that Zidane likes.

Hirving Lozano of PSV completes the five-man shortlist.

It remains to be seen if Real Madrid dip their toes into the transfer market for a right winger with their well-publicised pursuit of Paul Pogba still going nowhere and their inability to offload Gareth Bale.

FOX Sports Asia probability rating: 1/5; Highly unlikely Anthony Martial will leave Manchester United after signing a new long term contract at the turn of the year.