Reports: Manchester United in battle with Napoli for £70m-rated star as Romelu Lukaku replacement

Manchester United are far from done in the summer transfer window, and have now turned their attention to a Ligue 1 star as a possible replacement for Romelu Lukaku.

The Belgian has been linked with a move to Inter Milan this summer, but talks are still ongoing, however the approach chosen by manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in terms of pace up top seems to suggest he might be fine with Lukaku leaving.

If that does happen, it leaves a void in United’s attack, and they could be keen on plugging the area with some serious talent from Lille.

Gianluca Di Marzio reports that Nicolas Pepe is the man that United are looking at, but have Napoli for company in terms of direct competition.

The interest in Pepe has been no secret, but an update on the situation suggests that the winger is looking for €5m a year in wages, and could end up at either United or Napoli if that request is met.

Reportedly, Napoli have offered €3.5m as well as a further €500,000 as bonuses, but it isn’t quite where Pepe’s representatives want it to be, hence opening the door for United to step in.