Reports: La Liga side demanded Neymar skip PSG pre season as move inches closer

Neymar Jr. may have joined Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in a world record move a couple of years ago, but his heart is still in Barcelona.

The Brazilian made a very public cry for help to Barca, even willing to take a pay cut in order to secure a move back to the Spanish side this summer.

However, his current employers have understandably played hard to get, and want full value for a player who has proven to be incredibly important to their resurgence as a European powerhouse.

Neymar trains with PSG in China despite transfer rumours

That being said, Barcelona have already begun efforts to try and prise their former asset away from the clutches of PSG, as Soccer Link report that they even asked Neymar to skip the PSG pre season Asia tour and seal a move to the Catalans.

As it stands, Neymar is a part of the PSG team in Asia, but had seriously considered not doing so, which may have made the move to Barcelona a simpler process for the club.

However, the report suggests that the superstar forward did not want to make that mistake with the Parisians and also had marketing obligations with his equipment manufacturer that could have been drastically affected.

Nonetheless, Barca continue to remain interested in bringing the South American back, and a deal may well be worked out for some big money.