Douglas Luiz joins Aston Villa from Manchester City

Aston Villa’s close-season recruitment drive has hit double figures following the capture of Douglas Luiz from Manchester City.
Aston Villa have signed Douglas Luiz from Manchester City for a reported £15million.
The 21-year-old midfielder’s move is subject to the provision of a work permit, something that prevented him from making a single competitive appearance for Premier League champions City.
Newly promoted Villa, however, are said to be confident authorities will approve their application.
A Brazil youth international, Douglas Luiz spent the past two seasons on loan at Spanish side Girona, featuring 38 times in LaLiga.
Villa boss Dean Smith said: “Douglas is an extremely talented young player with an outstanding pedigree who I am sure will fit nicely into our style and system of play.”
The former Vasco da Gama player becomes Villa’s 10th signing of the close season.
“Today is a really happy moment in my life and career. I hope I can be a leader in the team and live up to all the expectations as best as I can.”
Our th summer signing sits down for an in-depth chat https://t.co/o0NBWw88DL#WelcomeLuiz #ThursdayMotivation #AVFC pic.twitter.com/KzbNFLfp8Z
— Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) July 25, 2019