Reports: Serie A star edging closer to Manchester United after agent flies in for talks

Manchester United are looking to bring in more players before the summer window shuts down. The Red Devils have signed two youngsters in Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Daniel James and are now going all out for some first-team stars. One, in particular, is said to be extremely close.

According to Italian publication Gazzetta dello Sport, via Daily Mail, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic has moved a step closer to signing for Manchester United. The Red Devils seemingly have a deal in place for the Serbian midfielder and his agent, former Chelsea player Mateja Kezman, has now flown to London to hold talks about the same.

Meanwhile, Lazio, Milinkovic-Savic’s current club are happy to sell the midfield general if their transfer valuation of £71 Million is met. Prior reports have stated that Manchester United have no reservations about matching the price tag and are ready to bring him in.

The Red Devils, on the other hand, have also been linked with Sporting CP’s Bruno Fernandes. They are said to be closing in on the signing of Harry Maguire as well.

FOX Sports Asia Probability Rating: 3/5; The rumour wheel is moving fast with this particular piece of news. Sergej Milinkovic-Savic got associated with Manchester United days ago and reports now suggest that he is one step closer to moving to Old Trafford. However, it remains to be seen how much of that turns out to be true.

If the deal does go through, the Red Devils would have secured a great player, who was among their key transfer targets since last summer.