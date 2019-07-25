Jurgen Klopp admits Manchester United will become stronger if they sign €62million-rated target

Manchester United are making serious inroads in the transfer market, and it appears to have caught the attention of arch rivals Liverpool as well.

United are in the market to sign Sporting superstar Bruno Fernandes, and Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp admits that if they do manage to sign him, it would make the Red Devils much stronger.

‘It’s not fair to judge young boys’ – Klopp

“If he will do that [join United], then we will face him,” he told a news conference.

“He’s obviously a really good player, they have already a few really good players so that will make them probably stronger. It’s not nice, but it’s not our cup of tea.”

He won’t come cheap for United however, with his valuation deemed to be over €62million by Sporting, in a bid to get the most out of their star man.

Sporting CP head coach Marcel Keizer also admitted that the deal could take place, though he does not know if it will go through or not.

“Bruno is a good player, an important player,” he said.

“Everyone would like that he stays but we do not know what the future will bring so we have to wait.”

United have already signed Daniel James and Aaron Wan-Bissaka this summer, and are also linked with Harry Maguire of Leicester City.