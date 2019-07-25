Reports: Manchester United set short deadline for Serie A giants to sign club superstar

After weeks of playing hide-and-seek with Inter Milan over a deal for Romelu Lukaku, it now appears that Manchester United have finally lost all their patience and have reportedly asked the Serie A giants to meet their asking price of £75million for the Belgian, in another seven days.

It has already been understood that Inter Milan manager Antonio Conte is keen to take the 26-year-old to Italy, but his club is not ready to match Manchester United’s valuation of the player. They further put forth a different bid altogether last week, agreeing to pay £54million – which is £21million less than United’s asking price – to sign him this summer.

However, the Old Trafford outfits are not ready to sell Lukaku at a cut-price and so far, they have remained adamant on the £75million valuation.

Earlier, the Nerazzurri tried a few other ways to sign the star – they initially tried to exchange Mauro Icardi for Lukaku in a player-plus-cash deal and later, agreed to sign him on a season-long loan for £9million before making the move permanent next season for another £50million – but none of these offers convinced the Red Devils.

The transfer had hence been close to stalling over the past few days, which is why Manchester United have now issued a strict seven-day deadline for Inter to agree to their asking price – according to the Mirror.

Meanwhile, Lukaku who recently injured his ankle while at training, had to stay away from the playing XI in all of United’s pre-season friendly games so far.

The Red Devils won 2-0 against Perth Glory before winning 4-0 against Leeds United. Last Saturday, they completed a hat-trick of pre-season wins as they defeated Inter Milan 1-0 in the International Champions Cup.

Their next pre-season match is against Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur, on 25th July.