Reports: How Manchester United are derailing Arsenal’s deal for Wilfried Zaha

Arsenal’s transfer window hasn’t gone according to plan. The Gunners were left with a shoestring budget after losing the UEFA Europa League Final and are therefore unable to approach their transfer targets freely. They are trying hard to sign Wilfried Zaha from Crystal Palace but rivals Manchester United are derailing that move.

Manchester United are a key reason behind Arsenal’s failure to sign Wilfried Zaha from Crystal Palace. The Eagles are holding out for an £80 Million fee for their star man due to the fact that twenty per cent of it goes to the Red Devils. (via Mirror)

The Old Trafford outfit inserted a sell-on clause in Zaha’s contract while offloading him to Crystal Palace, which implies that a percentage of his transfer fee must be paid to them. The Eagles did try to get the clause removed during the negotiations with Manchester United for Aaron Wan-Bissaka but to no avail.

As a result, Palace are now asking Arsenal to pay them more, so that they can retain a considerable fee after passing a percentage to the Red Devils.

Meanwhile, Arsenal have failed with two offers for Zaha, including one which involved sending Reiss Nelson on loan to Crystal Palace. Furthermore, Everton have now seemingly entered the race for the Ivorian and are set for talks with their fellow Premier League side for the same.