Manchester United dealt blow in pursuit of talented youngster after manager reveals he’s not for sale

Manchester United are in the hunt for a central midfielder. After completing the signings of Daniel James and Aaron Wan-Bissaka, United now want to bolster their midfield. One target, whom they had been following for the past few weeks, is now set to stay at his current club.

New Newcastle United manager, Steve Bruce revealed that the club has no plans to sell Sean Longstaff. The Englishman has been a subject of interest from Manchester United but is now set to stay in Tyneside.

“We don’t want to sell our best young players, that’s for sure,” Bruce said.

“So that won’t happen. I’m very confident [Longstaff will stay],” said Bruce. (via Goal)

Meanwhile, the player himself revealed his desire to continue at Newcastle despite the Red Devils being interested in him.

“If somebody had said to me a year ago I would be in this position, I would probably have laughed at them,” said Longstaff in an interview with The Chronicle.

“It is flattering but my job is at Newcastle.”

Manchester United, meanwhile, have started looking elsewhere to bolster their midfield options. One target is Sporting CP’s Bruno Fernandes, who has been linked with the Red Devils in the past few weeks.

However, a new name has emerged even more recently, which is that of Serbian midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic. United reportedly see him as both an alternative and a partner to Paul Pogba, and have even agreed personal terms with him.