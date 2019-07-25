Reports: Manchester United star to hold talks over his future as Harry Maguire deal edges closer

Manchester United are pushing hard for a centre back in this transfer window. Despite already having the likes of Victor Lindelof, Phil Jones, Chris Smalling, and Eric Bailly among their ranks, the Red Devils are looking to bring in one more star defender. Harry Maguire is the likeliest to join which might prompt one player to quit the club.

According to a report by English publication, Metro, Eric Bailly will discuss his future with Manchester United if they end up signing Harry Maguire. The Ivorian is concerned that he will be left behind after Maguire’s arrival, especially since his counterparts have already signed new deals with the club recently.

Victor Lindelof is the one defender who is likely to retain a starting spot in the Manchester United eleven. The Swedish international is expected to partner Harry Maguire, if the Englishman is brought in.

Meanwhile, Phil Jones and Chris Smalling have signed new deals with the club only recently. Marcos Rojo, on the other hand, put pen-to-paper on a new contract in 2018. In comparison, Bailly has only a year left on his Manchester United deal, with the option of an additional one.

The Ivory Coast international plans to hold talks with manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer soon to see if he remains a part of his plans.