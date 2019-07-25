Reports: Real Madrid eyeing German star as heir to Sergio Ramos

Sergio Ramos has been a loyal servant to Real Madrid. The Spain international joined Los Blancos in 2005 from Sevilla and has developed into one of their best players ever. However, with Ramos now 33 years of age, the time has come for the Spanish giants to look for an heir. And they have identified one too!

According to a report from Spanish publication Don Balon, Real Madrid have identified Bayern Munich star Niklas Sule as a potential heir to Sergio Ramos. The 23-year-old seemingly caught Florentino Perez’s eye when Los Blancos played the Bavarians in a friendly encounter.

Despite their interest, however, Real Madrid are unwilling to pay more than 35 Million for the Germany international. Furthermore, any potential transfer will have to wait until later, as Sule prepares to play an important role for Bayern next season.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid have already signed a central defender in Eder Militao. The Brazilian was brought in via a big-money move from FC Porto before the start of the 2019/20 season.

FOX Sports Asia Probability Rating: 2/5; There is no doubt about the talent that Niklas Sule possesses. However, it is unlikely that Bayern Munich let go of their star defender this summer, especially after bidding farewell to Mats Hummels. However, if Sule continues his progression in Germany, Real Madrid could return for him in the future.