Reports: Tottenham ready audacious 80 Million move for Cristiano Ronaldo’s strike partner

Tottenham Hotspur signed Lucas Moura in the summer of 2018 before going on a year-and-a-half-long hiatus from the transfer window. The English side, however, lifted their self-imposed embargo to sign Tanguy N’Dombele for a club-record fee. And reports suggest that they might be willing to pay even more for a teammate of Cristiano Ronaldo.

According to a report by the Daily Mail, Tottenham Hotspur are interested in a move for Juventus star Paulo Dybala. The Argentine has been sidelined in Turin following the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo last year and is said to dispensable for the Bianconeri.

Furthermore, the report states that Tottenham have already made contact with Juventus over a potential deal. They will have to pay at least £80 Million to secure Dybala’s services.

Meanwhile, if Spurs do end up moving forward with the deal, they would break their transfer record for the second time in this transfer window. The English side paid a club-record fee for Tanguy N’Dombele earlier this summer when they brought him in for £55.5 Million.

Moreover, they could also break their record at least once more before approaching Dyaba as they remain in talks with Real Betis over a deal for Giovani Lo Celso.

FOX Sports Asia Probability Rating: 3/5; What a summer Tottenham are having! After breaking their transfer record for Tanguy N’Dombele, Spurs are now linked with moves for Giovani Lo Celso and Paulo Dybala. While a deal for Lo Celso is likely to be struck, it remains to be seen whether Juventus agree to let Dybala go for the touted £80 Million fee.