Reports: Former Barcelona star in talks to move to Japan with Vissel Kobe

The subtle increase in football’s popularity in Asia has seen many big players switch to clubs from the Far East in the past few years. Few sides have had immense luck bringing in these so-called ‘big-name’ players. Among them is Vissel Kobe, who are close to acquiring another former Barcelona star.

According to a report from Kyodo News, Vissel Kobe are in talks with free agent Thomas Vermaelen over a potential move. The Belgian has been without a club since leaving Barcelona at the end of last season.

Furthermore, Vermaelen is said to be in Japan to hold talks with the club over a transfer.

If Vermaelen does end up moving to the Far East and join Vissel Kobe, he would become a part of a unique former-Barcelona quartet. The J1 League side currently has Andres Iniesta, David Villa, and Sergi Samper among their ranks, with all three having played for Barcelona in the last decade. Meanwhile, the Japanese side also has former Germany international Lukas Podolski in their squad.

Despite holding an immense star power, Vissel Kobe are fifteenth in the ongoing J1 League, just three points above the relegations zone. They have lost eleven of their twenty games so far this season.