Reports: Manchester United put Bruno Fernandes deal on hold as they move for Serie A star

Manchester United are said to be hot on the trails of Bruno Fernandes. The Red Devils are reportedly interested in bringing the Portugal international to Old Trafford. However, more recent rumours have suggested that a new primary target has emerged for the Red Devils which could potentially endanger a move for Fernandes.

According to Portuguese publication Record, via the Express, Manchester United could end up shelving a move for Bruno Fernandes, as they look to sign Sergej Milikovic-Savic. The Serbian international has been heavily linked with the Red Devils in the past few days and a deal is said to be seemingly close.

Furthermore, the Red Devils have reportedly agreed on a transfer fee with Lazio. They have also agreed personal terms with the player himself. As such, the Old Trafford outfit will now seemingly look to sign the Serbian instead of Fernandes.

However, the Portugal international could still end up in the Premier League with Manchester United’s fierce rivals Liverpool also interested in him.

FOX Sports Asia Probability Rating: 3/5; Several conflicting reports have given their own versions of what’s going on behind the scenes at Old Trafford. However, the more recent ones have also joined together to proclaim Milikovic-Savic as Manchester United’s next target. A deal is said to be close to take the Serbian from Italy to England.

It remains to be seen whether this transfer affects Fernandes directly, provided it goes through at first.