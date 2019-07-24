Reports: Real Madrid star flying to London to sign temporary deal with Arsenal

Arsenal have gone through a remarkably slow transfer window. The Gunners have not been able to recruit many of their key targets due to a shoestring budget. However, finally things are moving in their direction and one Real Madrid player is expected to join them soon.

According to Sky Sports, Real Madrid star Dani Ceballos has flown to London in order to complete a one-year loan move to Arsenal. The Spanish U-21 international is expected to sign for the Gunners until June 30, 2020, and will return to his parent club on loan expiry.

Nevertheless, manager Unai Emery did suggest that the deal might still fall through after Real Madrid forward Marco Asensio was injured in a friendly against the Gunners.

“I don’t know [if it affects the deal].

“Our target also was not to take injuries in that match, and they maybe have with Asensio.

“It [could be] bad news, for them and also for us. I don’t know if it can change something,” Emery said in his post-match press conference.

Meanwhile, Arsenal are also expected to wrap up a deal for Saint Etienne’s William Saliba, who will return immediately to France on loan for the season.

FOX Sports Asia Probability Rating: 5/5; With reports coming in from elsewhere that the Spaniard has already had his medical and has been shown around the training ground. Despite Emery’s comments, this one looks like a done deal.

Arsenal will get a fantastic player in Ceballos for the season, who will help Unai Emery deal with the loss of Aaron Ramsey. Ceballos, on the other hand, will get much-needed game-time and will look to build on his U-21 European Championship success.